Heat/Humidity Combo Remains at Serious Levels

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large hot airmass is in full control of Texas weather. In the lower atmosphere is the humid gulf air. Combined with true air temperatures easily topping 105, we have a dangerous situation that demands respect. Seek out shade if possible when outside, air conditioned indoor spaces when possible. The body tries to cool itself by producing sweat. As sweat evaporates from the skin, heat is removed, helping the body to stay cool. This uses a lot of water, so it is imperative that one drinks plenty of water to replace what is lost through sweating.

