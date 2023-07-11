Laredo Chamber of Commerce launches program for Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce has launched the Grow Now Accelerator, a program tailored for Spanish speakers seeking to open or expand their small businesses.

Tuesday, July 11, marked the first day of classes, providing participants with valuable insights and guidance. In collaboration with LiftFund, the program consists of five classes, each with a duration of approximately one to two hours. Topics covered in the curriculum include essential information on finances, business promotion, and brand creation. The aim is to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and knowledge to plan their business ventures effectively.

Interim President of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, Miguel Conchas, emphasized the importance of proper planning and financial management. He highlighted the need for aspiring entrepreneurs to avoid potential pitfalls by carefully considering their savings, investments, and expenses. Conchas pointed out that simply opening a business does not guarantee immediate success, underscoring the significance of strategic planning and promotion.

To obtain certification, participants must attend at least four out of the five classes offered. While registration for the current program is closed, individuals interested in future initiatives and plans by the Laredo Chamber of Commerce can contact the organization at 956-722-9895.

