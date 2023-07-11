Laredo Fire Department reports 21 heat-related calls in July

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department has responded to 21 heat-related calls in the month of July. These numbers follow a staggering 70 heat-related calls received last month and over 100 calls throughout the year so far. The increase in heat-related incidents serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with extreme heat during the summer months.

With temperatures soaring, officials are urging both residents and visitors to exercise caution and take necessary precautions when planning outdoor activities. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke can pose serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and individuals with underlying health conditions.

To prevent heat-related emergencies, authorities recommend staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, seeking shade or air-conditioned environments, and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak heat hours. It is crucial to listen to your body’s signals and take breaks when necessary.

Furthermore, residents are encouraged to check on family members, friends, and neighbors, especially those who may be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Ensuring access to cool and comfortable environments can significantly mitigate the risk of heat-related emergencies.

