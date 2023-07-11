Shop Local
Laredo Theater Guild to hold production of ‘The Little Mermaid’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Get ready to go under the sea and be part of the world of Disney with the Laredo Theater Guild’s latest stage production.

For two weeks, theater lovers will be able to catch a live performance of Disney’s hit classic, ‘The Little Mermaid’.

Coming off the heels of the live-action reboot that was released in theaters earlier this year, the Laredo Theater Guild International decided to host its own production of the classic mermaid tale.

Audiences will have four chances to catch the show from July 13 to July 16 and then again from July 20 to July 23.

It’s a classic performance you won’t want to miss.

