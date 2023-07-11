Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Massive six game stretch for the Tecos

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Los dos Laredos comes back to the border as hot as any team in the Mexican League and they are staring down six straight at home which is vital in the standings.

The Tecolotes have won nine of their last 12 games entering Tuesday night and have done so against a bunch of teams with winning records.

During that 12 game span, they have faced off with three squads that have winning records including both Laguna and Mexico that are either first or second in their own division; meaning Los Dos Laredos has won the games they need to.

Now comes a massive six game stretch at home, first up is three against Monterrey, a team they are a game and a half behind in the standings.

This means a series sweep would get the Tecos above the Sultanes in the standings while just taking two of three would have them hot on Monterrey’s heels.

After that it’s three against north leading Tijuana where again the Tecos are just four back of the Tigres, meaning there is a chance to make up some ground in the standings this week.

Tuesday night’s contest will be over in Nuevo Laredo with games this week at UniTrade Stadium coming on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
Dominic Hernandez and Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Burgos sentencing Day 2: Grizelda and Dominic’s loved ones testify
Carlos Daniel Sanchez and Adrian Melendez
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting 18-year-old in the head
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters third day

Latest News

Massive six game stretch for the Tecos
Opening ceremonies for Pony League World Series to take place Monday night
Laredo Heat to take on Arlington Gallos
Laredo Heat to take on Arlington Gallos
Laredo Heat to take on Arlington Gallos