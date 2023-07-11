Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

No winner in Monday Powerball drawing; jackpot now $725 million

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No winning ticket drawn Monday means the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $725 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

No ticket matched the Monday drawing of white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is the seventh-highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $725 million paid out in yearly increments or a $366 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $253 million prize. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
Dominic Hernandez and Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Burgos sentencing Day 2: Grizelda and Dominic’s loved ones testify
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Latest News

'They looked sad': Deputy rescues 3 puppies found abandoned on roadside
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9,...
Ticketmaster halts Taylor Swift ticket sales in France, cites issue with third-party provider
A cyclist finishes his ride early to beat high temperatures, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix....
Across the US Southwest, residents in desert cities like Phoenix are experiencing extreme heat wave
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides Aretha Franklin will found in her couch is a valid document
FILE - Ed Newby, owner of All Star A/C and Heating, works on an air conditioning unit on June...
EPA sets stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons used in refrigerators, air conditioners