Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It has been five years since Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles was arrested and now convicted for killing his former lover Grizelda Hernandez and their son Dominic Alexander.

During day 3 of the sentencing phase, a specialist was called to testify regarding the mental health assessment done on Burgos during his incarceration.

Jose Luis Macias is a mental health specialist at the Webb County Jail who evaluates the mental state of the county’s inmates.

On April 10, 2018, the day after Grizelda and Dominic were murdered, Macias evaluated Burgos and on Tuesday, those findings were shown to the jury.

The state and defense showed jurors the mental health records of Burgos during his stay at the Webb County Jail.

Two reports were shown in court; one was from the day after his arrest and the second was done a month later.

Some of the records contained Burgos’ mental state in the past, his mental status that was being recorded during his prison stay and the specialists’ assessment over Burgos.

Some of the observations made during Burgos first mental examination was that Burgos experienced suicidal thoughts in 2012, due to marital issues, but did not attempt suicide.

Due to that reason, Macias determined that Burgos did not experience a mental health crisis.

Despite the report, Burgos remained under suicide watch.

The second evaluation was conducted on May 28, 2018

Macias stated that Burgos did not show any mental health problems but continued to be isolated from the rest of Webb County inmates.

Burgos defense then asked Macias if burgos showed any aggressive behavior to jailers to which Macias responded that Burgos was respectful to the jail’s employees.

After Marias’ testimony, the state and defense discussed disclosing Burgos’ phone calls at he made while in prison.

While the defense claimed this violated Burgos constitutional rights, the state stated it was important that jurors heard them.

After two hours of discussion, Judge Joe Lopez ruled in favor of playing the audio recordings to jurors.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.