The Texas heat continues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning heat advisories are becoming widespread across South Texas, with some locations under excessive heat warnings.

The combination of warm temperatures and high humidity will result in maximum heat index values of 110 or higher.

A heat advisory from 12PM - 8PM for Webb County and an excessive heat warning for Alice, Kingsville and Corpus Christi.

A sunny, hot, and humid day a high near 108 feeling like 113 with breezy conditions gust up to 23 mph.

Not much of a relief from the heat tonight a low near 82 with mostly clear skies and southeasterly winds up to 29mph.

Tomorrow same weather conditions across Texas, and with the possibility of excessive heat warnings spreading throughout the region.

Wednesday through the weekend breezy to windy conditions are expected with gust up to 36MPH.

Have a great day and stay weather aware.

