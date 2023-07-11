Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

The Texas heat continues

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning heat advisories are becoming widespread across South Texas, with some locations under excessive heat warnings.

The combination of warm temperatures and high humidity will result in maximum heat index values of 110 or higher.

A heat advisory from 12PM - 8PM for Webb County and an excessive heat warning for Alice, Kingsville and Corpus Christi.

A sunny, hot, and humid day a high near 108 feeling like 113 with breezy conditions gust up to 23 mph.

Not much of a relief from the heat tonight a low near 82 with mostly clear skies and southeasterly winds up to 29mph.

Tomorrow same weather conditions across Texas, and with the possibility of excessive heat warnings spreading throughout the region.

Wednesday through the weekend breezy to windy conditions are expected with gust up to 36MPH.

Have a great day and stay weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day two
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day two
Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
Dominic Hernandez and Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Burgos sentencing Day 2: Grizelda and Dominic’s loved ones testify
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Latest News

The Texas heat continues
The Texas heat continues
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Very Hot Humid Weather All Week
A week of dangerous heat
A week of dangerous heat
A week of dangerous heat
A week of dangerous heat