Treasury Under Secretary targets illicit fentanyl trade on border visit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The U.S. Treasury Department is ramping up efforts to combat the illicit fentanyl trade.

On Tuesday, July 11, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, took action. As part of his visit to the U.S. Southwest border region, Under Secretary Nelson arrived in Laredo, marking a historic occasion as the first TFI Under Secretary to make such a visit.

Under Secretary Nelson’s presence underscores the Treasury Department’s unwavering commitment to disrupting the global fentanyl supply chain. During his time in Laredo, he engaged in briefings on Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operations at Bridge #2, gaining valuable insights into the ongoing efforts to address the fentanyl threat. Discussions also took place regarding cargo processing and inspections at the World Trade Bridge.

“What CBP partners are learning here is when they see a person or organization bring in fentanyl or other illicit drugs, is to begin to work together to trace the entire network which is the work the treasury is really looking to do, going after the supply chain, the precursors, the money launderers, all of the entities and people that support the flow of these drugs,” said Under Secretary Nelson.

Following his visit to Laredo, Under Secretary Nelson’s next stop is San Antonio, where he, alongside other officials, will host a public-private information exchange. This collaborative initiative aims to enhance risk identification and provide critical information to combat money laundering, narcotics financing, and other financial crimes.

