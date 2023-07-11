Webb County enters agreement with American Red Cross to install smoke detectors for colonia residents

Webb County, Tx. (KGNS) - Webb County residents will soon be able to go to sleep knowing they are safe and sound from any potential fires.

The American Red Cross is coming to an agreement with the county to install up to 200 smoke alarms for county residents.

The new smoke alarms will be for county residents who are living on the outskirts of Laredo in the colonias.

While it will only be available to a certain number of residents, the hope is that the small addition will have a huge impact.

“It’s very important to help save lives, to assist in educating our residents in doing a fire escape plan and to save lives and helping others get out of their residences safely,” said Alfred Rendon with the American Red Cross.

The organization plans to start setting up the smoke alarms this August.

If you are in need of a smoke detector, Rendon said that county residents can visit their nearest community center to sign up for help.

