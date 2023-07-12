An Extended Period of Serious Heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of the atmosphere is occupied by an unusually hot airmass. Although the air is fairly dry above 5,000′ altitude, humid gulf air remains below, producing a serious combination of heat and humidity during the afternoons, and steamy late nights and mornings. The deep layer of hot air will block any weather changes from reaching our area for many days, and will dash rain hopes for many days as well.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.