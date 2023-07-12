Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo to hold family day at Jovita Idar Park this Saturday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Parks Department is inviting the community to enjoy a family day at the park this weekend.

This Saturday, July, 15, the parks department will hold a family event at Jovita Idar’s El Progreso Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be plenty of activities for kids and family members including archery lessons, bike rides, snacks, arts and crafts, music, paddleboat rides and catch and release fishing.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters third day
Carlos Daniel Sanchez and Adrian Melendez
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting 18-year-old in the head
Dominic Hernandez and Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Burgos sentencing Day 2: Grizelda and Dominic’s loved ones testify
Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court

Latest News

Fire reported in central Laredo
Fire reported in central Laredo
Fire reported in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo Police need help identifying individuals tied to burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying individuals tied to burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying individuals tied to burglary
Texas reports first human West Nile case in Dallas County; Laredo monitors local situation
Texas reports first human West Nile case in Dallas County; Laredo monitors local situation