City of Laredo to hold family day at Jovita Idar Park this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Parks Department is inviting the community to enjoy a family day at the park this weekend.

This Saturday, July, 15, the parks department will hold a family event at Jovita Idar’s El Progreso Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be plenty of activities for kids and family members including archery lessons, bike rides, snacks, arts and crafts, music, paddleboat rides and catch and release fishing.

The event is free and open to the public.

