City of Laredo officials clarify details surrounding recent water boil notice

By Ariel Gomez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials are clarifying some of the facts behind the city’s most recent water boil notice.

Residents living in the Highway 359 area were advised to boil their water for a total of five days.

City officials said crews worked around the clock to fix the situation and those working on the lines say they played it safe in regards to water quality tests.

Noraida Negron with the City of Laredo said crew members only saw some minor setbacks.

“When we lost the water pressure on that tank, then there was debris in the line. That happens all the time when we don’t have enough pressure to push the water out. So that’s why it lasted a little longer because what happens is that we had to flush the lines a lot more,” said Negron.

The city says they were able to fix the line quickly but that the real issue had to do with filling up the water tank.

That part on its own takes about 24 hours, that’s according to city officials.

