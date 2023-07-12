Dangerous heat across all of South Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning the dangerous heat continues with heat advisories and excessive heat warnings expanding in Texas.

A heat advisory will be in effect for Webb county from 12pm - 8pm with heat index values of 110-114.

An Excessive heat warning for ,Encinal , Cotulla, Alice , Corpus Christi , San Antonio , Houston all the way into Dallas as heat index are expected to go up a few degrees more (115F or higher).

Today mostly sunny , hot, humid and breezy a high near 109 feeling like 113 with southeasterly winds.

Not much of a relief from the heat tonight warm and humid a low near 82 ,mostly clear and windy gust up to 34 mph.

By the end of this week into early next week highs will still be hot in the triple digits but with dry conditons .

These dry conditions are expected to drop heat index values for friday and next week ranging from 105-109.

The down side is that with these dry conditions combined with breezy to windy days it is possible for fire weather concerns.

Have a good day and stay weather aware.

