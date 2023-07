LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A structure fire is being reported in Nuevo Laredo Wednesday evening.

Clouds of black smoke could be seen from the Highway 83 overpass.

According ta KGNS crew member, the fire was seen coming from Nuevo Laredo.

No word on the cause of the fire at the moment.

