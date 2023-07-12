Laredo ISD sets start date for 2023-2024 school year

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While we are still in the middle of the summer season, one Laredo school district is preparing to welcome its students in teachers in just a few weeks.

This year, roughly 22,000 Laredo ISD students will return to the classrooms on Wednesday, August 9th which is before the tax-free weekend.

Officials with LISD say their staff are getting their classrooms, cafeterias, libraries, and buses ready for the first day of classes.

With school safety still on the minds of many parents and teachers, LISD Superintendent Dr Sylvia Rios said her staff is continuing to use this time to be prepared for a possible worst-case scenario.

“We really have emphasized is, “What is our first response that we need to have from our teachers?” Should there be a lockdown, should there be some kind of intruder within our schools and thankfully that has not happened, but we’ve made sure that there is a process that is to be followed,” said Dr. Rios. “We have made sure that there are supports within every school as well as within our own Laredo ISD Police force, we have great communication not only within our police department but also within our law enforcement agencies.”

LISD officials say parents should not wait until the last minute to get their children’s vaccines in order.

Meanwhile, the first day of classes for UISD is on Tuesday, August 15.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.