Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Police need help identifying individuals tied to burglary

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of culprits who are believed to be tied to a recent burglary case.

According to Laredo Police, the incident happened near the 400 block of East Hillside Road on June 14, 23.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the individuals, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

Police ask that you reference case number #23-0597.

All calls will remain anonymous.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters third day
Carlos Daniel Sanchez and Adrian Melendez
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting 18-year-old in the head
Dominic Hernandez and Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Burgos sentencing Day 2: Grizelda and Dominic’s loved ones testify
Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court

Latest News

Fire reported in central Laredo
Fire reported in central Laredo
Fire reported in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo Police need help identifying individuals tied to burglary
Texas reports first human West Nile case in Dallas County; Laredo monitors local situation
Texas reports first human West Nile case in Dallas County; Laredo monitors local situation