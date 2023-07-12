Laredo Police need help identifying individuals tied to burglary

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of culprits who are believed to be tied to a recent burglary case.

According to Laredo Police, the incident happened near the 400 block of East Hillside Road on June 14, 23.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the individuals, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

Police ask that you reference case number #23-0597.

All calls will remain anonymous.

