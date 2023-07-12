Shop Local
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to unauthorized use of a vehicle case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in relation to a case of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force released images of the individual they believe is tied to the case.

If you have any information regarding the person’s identity or whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

Police ask that you reference the case number as LPD 23-479.

All calls will remain anonymous.

