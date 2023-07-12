Shop Local
LISD high school students showcase legal skills in mock trials

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - High school students from LISD took center stage in court as they participated in the Kazen Fellowship Program’s mock trials. Under the guidance of coaches, these students have been preparing for over a month to showcase their legal skills in a simulated courtroom setting.

As part of their preparation, the students have observed real court proceedings, attended trials and hearings, and received lectures on various legal topics. The program has also provided them with unique opportunities, such as visiting judges’ chambers and engaging in discussions with practicing lawyers, offering them firsthand exposure to the inner workings of the law.

The students expressed their enthusiasm for the program, with Jarethzy Balderas stating, “There’s a lot of lawyers here that continue to inspire my already inspired mind into becoming an attorney and fulfilling that dream of mine.” Another student, Miroslava Lobaina, added, “I think it’s something that young people and teenagers should start looking into because you learn a lot of amazing things that you can apply to your future.”

The Kazen Fellowship Program, in its inaugural year, saw the participation of 22 students who dedicated their time and effort to honing their legal abilities. The program aims to continue offering paid summer internships for eligible high school students at federal and state courthouses.

