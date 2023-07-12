Pony League World Series brings thousands to Laredo for softball tournaments

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is buzzing with excitement as the Pony League World Series kicked off, bringing together 60 teams from across Texas and Louisiana to compete in softball tournaments.

To ensure the safety and well-being of participants and spectators, officials from the Parks and Recreation Department have implemented stringent security measures. With the scorching summer heat in mind, they have set up water stations and cooling mist systems throughout the venue, ready to provide relief for anyone in need.

In addition, emergency responders and law enforcement officials will be stationed at the fields where the games are taking place, prepared to address any potential emergencies or incidents that may arise.

As the week progresses, certain streets surrounding the Base Community Sports Complex will be closed to the public. These streets include East Cherry Hill Drive, Daugherty Avenue, Thomas Avenue between Hillside, and Sandman Street.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.