Sentencing phase day 4: Defense witness testifies on culture within Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The sentencing phase for ex-Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles continues for a fourth day but it’s the second day the defense has brought in expert witnesses.

It’s been nearly a week since Burgos was found guilty of killing Grizelda Hernandez and their son Dominic Alexander in 2018.

Anthropologist Dr. Blaine Campbell was called by the defense to give his expert opinion and insight of the culture among Border Patrol agents and the potential challenges Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles could have experienced as an agent in Laredo.

Before the jury heard Dr. Campbell’s testimony, he was questioned by the state as well as the validity of his expert opinion during the sentencing phase.

Dr. Campbell is a professor at the University of El Paso.

For over 20 years, Dr. Campbell studied the culture within the law enforcement agencies including Border Patrol agents.

The judge ruled in favor of allowing the jurors to hear Dr. Campbell’s expert opinion.

Campbell told jurors based on his research, a day in the life of an agent is hard, dangerous and stressful, especially that of a supervisor, a role Burgos held when he was arrested for the deaths of Grizelda and Dominic Hernandez.

Campbell told jurors, the agency is male dominated and usually driven by others trying to be the alpha male and filled with “machismo”.

The state questioned Dr. Campbell using graphic images to explain the tie between the machismo culture and the crime.

The state also questioned Campbell about his knowledge of another convicted Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz and if he was familiar with that case as well as the difference between both crimes.

Dr. Campbell said he was familiar with the case.

Last year, Ortiz was convicted in the murders of four women and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Because the death penalty is on the table, it’s unclear just how long this sentencing phase will be but more witnesses are expected to take the stand.

