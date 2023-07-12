Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters fourth day

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Testimony is scheduled to resume on Wednesday morning in the sentencing phase of ex-Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles.

On Thursday evening, Burgos Aviles was found guilty in the murders of Grizelda Hernandez and Dominic Alexander.

The sentencing phase started on Friday and is expected to resume on Wednesday.

So far, the sister and mother of Grizelda have taken the stand to express the trauma this case has put them through.

A doctor who also evaluated Burgos’ mental health was also put on the stand to go over Burgos’ emotions during the time of his incarceration up until now.

More officials are expected to give their testimonies.

The sentencing phase of the trial is currently going on at the 49th District Court.

If found guilty, Burgos could face up to life in prison and even the death penalty.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters third day
Dominic Hernandez and Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Burgos sentencing Day 2: Grizelda and Dominic’s loved ones testify
Carlos Daniel Sanchez and Adrian Melendez
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting 18-year-old in the head
Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
19-year-old arrested after accidentally shooting mother, Laredo Police say
19-year-old arrested after accidentally shooting mother, Laredo Police say

Latest News

Boil Water Notice lifted in affected areas of Laredo
Casa Blanca Golf Course to undergo big changes due to TxDOT project
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Heat/Humidity Combo Remains at Serious Levels
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast