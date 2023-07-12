Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Tecolotes to take on Monterrey Sultanes at UniTrade Stadium Wednesday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Tecolotes are expected to play game two against the Monterrey Sultanes in Laredo.

On Tuesday night, the Tecos got a comeback win on the road in Monterrey, 5 to 4, but it wasn’t an easy win.

Monterrey was able to get on the board first in the second inning and two more in the fifth before los dos was able to break through and score during the bottom of the sixth inning.

After three errors Tecos didn’t look too good for the home team but some magic came their way as they were able to pull off a victory.

Game two is expected to take place on Wednesday at UniTrade Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters third day
Carlos Daniel Sanchez and Adrian Melendez
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting 18-year-old in the head
Dominic Hernandez and Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Burgos sentencing Day 2: Grizelda and Dominic’s loved ones testify
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters fourth day
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court

Latest News

Tecolotes to take on Monterrey Sultanes at UniTrade Stadium Wednesday
Massive six game stretch for the Tecos
Massive six game stretch for the Tecos
Massive six game stretch for the Tecos
Opening ceremonies for Pony League World Series to take place Monday night