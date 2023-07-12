Tecolotes to take on Monterrey Sultanes at UniTrade Stadium Wednesday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Tecolotes are expected to play game two against the Monterrey Sultanes in Laredo.

On Tuesday night, the Tecos got a comeback win on the road in Monterrey, 5 to 4, but it wasn’t an easy win.

Monterrey was able to get on the board first in the second inning and two more in the fifth before los dos was able to break through and score during the bottom of the sixth inning.

After three errors Tecos didn’t look too good for the home team but some magic came their way as they were able to pull off a victory.

Game two is expected to take place on Wednesday at UniTrade Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.