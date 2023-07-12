Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Texas begins installing buoy barrier along Rio Grande

By NBC News Channel
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, TX (NBC) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety began installing new floating barriers along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass Tuesday.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the installation plan last month as part of the state’s longer-term strategy to stop migrants from entering the country illegally.

The first installation will be a thousand feet long.

The Maverick County Sheriff is hoping the installation will encourage migrants to go through ports of entry rather than risking their lives in the river.

The installation is expected to be finished by next week but is dependent on river as well as the weather conditions.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters third day
Dominic Hernandez and Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Burgos sentencing Day 2: Grizelda and Dominic’s loved ones testify
Carlos Daniel Sanchez and Adrian Melendez
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting 18-year-old in the head
Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
19-year-old arrested after accidentally shooting mother, Laredo Police say
19-year-old arrested after accidentally shooting mother, Laredo Police say

Latest News

Texas begins installing buoy barrier along Rio Grande
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to unauthorized use of a vehicle case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to unauthorized use of a vehicle case
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters fourth day