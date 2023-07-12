Texas begins installing buoy barrier along Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, TX (NBC) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety began installing new floating barriers along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass Tuesday.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the installation plan last month as part of the state’s longer-term strategy to stop migrants from entering the country illegally.

The first installation will be a thousand feet long.

The Maverick County Sheriff is hoping the installation will encourage migrants to go through ports of entry rather than risking their lives in the river.

The installation is expected to be finished by next week but is dependent on river as well as the weather conditions.

