Texas reports first human West Nile case in Dallas County; Laredo monitors local situation
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas reported its first human case of West Nile virus in 2023, with the case originating from Dallas County. Currently, there have been no confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Laredo. West Nile virus is primarily transmitted to humans through mosquito bites.

According to an epidemiologist from the City of Laredo, taking preventive measures is crucial to avoiding infection. The public is urged to use insect repellents that contain DEET, wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors, and limit their time outside during the evening when mosquitoes are most active.

To prevent breeding sites for mosquitoes, it is important to eliminate potential sources such as tires. Individuals can report any tires found in their area to the City’s Environmental Services department at 956-794-1650.

