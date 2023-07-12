Webb County Commissioner distributes fans collected during fan drive

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - As south Texas continues to endure dangerous triple digit heat, a county initiative that seeks to keep residents cool for the summer continues to go strong.

Last month, Webb County Commissioner Wawi Tijerina asked the community to take part in its beat the feat fan drive.

So far, Tijerina and her staff were able to distribute over 50 units of fans and AC units to elderly, disabled and low-income families.

Due to the continuous heatwave we have been experiencing, the county is continuing to ask for donations which can be made at the Larga Vista, Bruni and Santa Teresita Community Center until the end of July.

For more information call 956-523-4491.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.