Webb County Sheriff’s Office provides free new items to community from generous donation

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - In an act of generosity that is making a positive impact, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office is set to distribute a variety of new items to the community for free on Thursday, July 13. This donation, provided by an anonymous community member, aims to ensure that everyone can benefit from these valuable resources.

The assortment of items available is extensive, ranging from dog gates to knee braces. The donor’s intention is clear: they wanted these items to be put to good use and ensure that no one is left out. The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for this act of kindness, which allows them to provide new household items to the community.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Victoria Luna, expressed her excitement about the distribution event. “These are new items for the household. We have diapers for the elderly. We have painting supplies. We have T-shirts for children. There’s plenty of stuff in these pallets that he is going to be giving out tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. here at the Sheriff’s office in downtown Laredo.”

Residents interested in obtaining these free items are advised that there is a limit of ten items per person. The Sheriff’s Office encourages community members to spread the word and share this opportunity with others who may benefit from these new resources.

