Celebrate National French Fry Day with extra large fries

By CNN
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (CNN) - Whether you like shoestring fries, waffle fries, wedges, crinkle fries, or curly fries, it’s time to celebrate what could possibly be America’s favorite finger food.

Today is National French Fry Day.

Did you know, French fries actually aren’t French at all!

Belgians claim they were the first to fry potatoes way back in the 1700s; however, the French popularized fried foods in the mid 1700s.

There are two theories on how fries came to America.

One theory states that Thomas Jefferson first served ‘potatoes in the French manner’ at the White House in 1802.

The second theory is that World War One soldiers stationed in Belgium brought the idea back with them.

However they came into America, it has become a popular food item, with Americans eating about 30 pounds of French fries per person each year!

