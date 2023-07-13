Shop Local
Laredo College receives grant for truck driving program

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A new grant by the Texas Workforce Commission is bringing money to Laredo to help train the next generation of drivers.

More than $300,000 is going to the professional truck driving program at Laredo College.

The money is going towards three state-of-the-art truck driving simulators.

The college said 200 professional truck driving students will be able to take advantage.

According to the TWC, the investment is worth the return.

“Any time you have brag points of being the number one port, you have economic development team here as well, the workforce, economic development, and education; coupled with that being the number one port, there’s opportunity with the international trade to grow over and over and over,” said Aaron Demerson with Texas Workforce Solutions.

Laredo I.S.D., United I.S.D. and Zapata I.S.D. were also presented with checks for their own educational programs.

