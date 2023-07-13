Laredo Police searching a man wanted for vehicle theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating man wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Laredo business.

Laredo Police are searching for Angel Abiel Montemayor, 18, who has two pending arrest warrants for theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The incident was reported on June 13, 2023, when Laredo Police received a call from a local dealership located at 1600 block of South Zapata Highway.

Officers met with the business owner who stated that Montemayor said he wanted to test drive a blue 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at roughly $20,000.

Montemayor allegedly took the car for a test drive and never returned the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding Montemayor’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

