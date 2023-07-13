LC Board Member recovering after suffering severe burns

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo College board member is making progress from second and third-degree burns that he suffered two months ago.

Back in May, Mercurio Martinez Jr. slipped and fell into a pile of burning brush at his ranch.

Since then, Martinez has been making his recovery efforts at a San Antonio hospital.

His son Mercurio Martinez III said that Martinez has limited use of his left hand and is re-gaining his strength on his right; however, all signs are point to a strong recovery.

“His attitude is strong and its healthy,” said Mercurio Martinez III. “They did a blood pressure test on him just before I came and it was 115 over 67, which is very good. The doctors tell me that’s extremely strong for his age and that most people his age won’t get out bed and he gets up every morning and he’s out of bed and he’s ready to tackle the world.”

Martinez adds that the LC board member will come home this weekend, as a new great grandfather.

The family adds they are grateful for the community’s support.

