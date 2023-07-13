Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

LC Board Member recovering after suffering severe burns

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo College board member is making progress from second and third-degree burns that he suffered two months ago.

Back in May, Mercurio Martinez Jr. slipped and fell into a pile of burning brush at his ranch.

Since then, Martinez has been making his recovery efforts at a San Antonio hospital.

His son Mercurio Martinez III said that Martinez has limited use of his left hand and is re-gaining his strength on his right; however, all signs are point to a strong recovery.

“His attitude is strong and its healthy,” said Mercurio Martinez III. “They did a blood pressure test on him just before I came and it was 115 over 67, which is very good. The doctors tell me that’s extremely strong for his age and that most people his age won’t get out bed and he gets up every morning and he’s out of bed and he’s ready to tackle the world.”

Martinez adds that the LC board member will come home this weekend, as a new great grandfather.

The family adds they are grateful for the community’s support.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters third day
Fire reported in central Laredo
Fire reported in Nuevo Laredo
LISD welcomes students
Laredo ISD sets start date for 2023-2024 school year
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to unauthorized use of a vehicle case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to unauthorized use of a vehicle case

Latest News

Laredo Police searching a man wanted for vehicle theft
LC Board Member recovering after suffering severe burns
Zapata resident files lawsuit against sheriff’s office claiming excessive force
Sentencing phase Day 5: Burgos’ defense asks for mistrial