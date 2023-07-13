Shop Local
Nearly 200 people become U.S. Citizens during Naturalization ceremony

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Nearly 200 people are now U.S. Citizens and can now take part in the democratic process of this country.

The naturalization ceremony took place on Thursday morning at the Kazen federal court building.

Federal Judge Diana Song Quiroga led the participants through the ceremony and welcomed the country’s newest citizens.

Roberto Galvez a sports anchor with our sister station Telemundo Laredo has been a living in the U.S. as resident since he was eight.

Galvez said he prepared in anticipation of the test.

“I was a part of the Azteca program in LC with Laredo College for four or five months to prepare for this exam and to be ready for the interview,” said Galvez.

The youngest person who took part in the ceremony is 20-years-old and the eldest is 76.

