Organizers prepare for annual Sister Cities Festival

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An annual event that highlights the bi-cultural heritage along the border kicks off this Friday.

Booths were being set up at the Sames Auto Arena on Thursday in preparation for vendors from different parts of Mexico as well as central and South America.

The three-day festival kicks off on Friday, July 13 at 11 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m.

The event will start and end at the same time on Saturday but on Sunday, it will end at 5 p.m.

