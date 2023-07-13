Pet of the Week: May

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, it’s gonna be May who is looking for a new forever home.

May is a terrier, chihuahua mix who is still just a puppy.

May along with five other siblings came to the shelter at just two months old.

All of her little brothers and sisters have been adopted, but May is still without a home.

LAPS representatives say she is a little socially awkward but she is a sweetheart who would make the perfect indoor dog.

If you would like to adopt May or any other pet you can head over to the Laredo Animal Protective Society.

Their office hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 956-724-8364.

