Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Wednesday’s $750 million jackpot matched the white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20.

The new jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a $441.9 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 36 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters fourth day
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters third day
Fire reported in central Laredo
Fire reported in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to unauthorized use of a vehicle case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to unauthorized use of a vehicle case
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court

Latest News

Unsold 2023 Gladiator pickup trucks sit in a long row at a Jeep dealership Sunday, June 18,...
US wholesale prices for June point to further easing of inflation pressures
Possible tornadoes spotted in Illinois
FILE - News outlets reported the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Alligator and...
Fire kills nearly every animal at Florida wildlife center
Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged...
Kevin Spacey says his sexual assault accuser was an intimate pal who had stabbed him in the back
Maxx had been attending the daycare for four months.
Parents speak out after 5-month-old infant dies at day care