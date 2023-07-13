San Agustin Cathedral invites young adults to King of Kings Youth Festival

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The San Agustin Catholic Cathedral is inviting community youth to take part in an upcoming festival that will feature plenty of guests and activities with a deeper purpose.

The King of Kings Youth Festival will feature plenty of music, and activities for kids ages 15 to 18.

Organizers say a preacher is coming from Alabama to preach to the youth.

It’s all an effort to get the youth involved in the church.

The festival will take place on July 22, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Laredo Safari and Adventure Park located at Ranch Road 7918F, Laredo, Texas 78046.

