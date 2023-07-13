Sentencing phase Day 5: Burgos’ defense asks for mistrial

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thursday marks exactly one week since Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles was found guilty of killing Grizelda Hernandez and their son Dominic.

During day five of the sentencing phase, Burgos’ defense asked for a mistrial, although that motion was denied.

Thursday morning started with one juror testing positive for Covid-19 and the defense requesting a mistrial based on the media coverage the case has had so far.

As for the juror with covid, they were discharged, and an alternate was brought in.

Burgos’ defense requested a mistrial saying the publicity of the trial has impacted their client and potential witnesses.

His defense stated that one of their witnesses is resisting a subpoena to appear in court due to concerns of their testimony being broadcasted.

His defense claims that Burgos’ family has also been impacted due to the media coverage.

The defense also requested a change of venue to which the district attorney Isidro Alaniz stated that Grizelda’s and Dominic’s family have had their testimony broadcasted.

The state also referenced the trial of former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz who was convicted of killing four women.

Although the trial was moved to Bexar County, it was also broadcasted.

Although Judge Joe Lopez ruled against a mistrial, he did grant the defense relief in having the identities of some of their witnesses to be concealed and their testimony will not be broadcasted.

