Tecos fall short to Monterrey in game 2; game 3 scheduled for Thursday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you went to the Tecos game Wednesday night, you probably stayed until the very end hoping that things would turnaround.

The game opened up in the ninth inning.

The Tecolotes faced off with the Monterrey Sultanes in Laredo at UniTrade Stadium.

The Sultanes score early on in a big three run first inning to get a head start.

Monterrey came out swinging but during the bottom half of the first, Los dos Laredos got their bats going and brought in a run across home plate to cut their deficit with a 3 to 1 ballgame at the end of the first.

Dos Laredos added to their score with another run in the third and one more in the fifth to tie the game at three a piece.

The defense didn’t allow the Sultanes to score through five innings since that first three run inning they had. Monterrey was ablet o get a run across to take the lead in the seventh 4 to 3 and open the game with a three run ninth making it 7-3 winning the game.

The Tecos would lose game two but they will play game three in Nuevo Laredo Thursday night.

The series is tied at one so the winner of this game will win the series.

