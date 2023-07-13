Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Tecos fall short to Monterrey in game 2; game 3 scheduled for Thursday

By Tania Tchalikian
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you went to the Tecos game Wednesday night, you probably stayed until the very end hoping that things would turnaround.

The game opened up in the ninth inning.

The Tecolotes faced off with the Monterrey Sultanes in Laredo at UniTrade Stadium.

The Sultanes score early on in a big three run first inning to get a head start.

Monterrey came out swinging but during the bottom half of the first, Los dos Laredos got their bats going and brought in a run across home plate to cut their deficit with a 3 to 1 ballgame at the end of the first.

Dos Laredos added to their score with another run in the third and one more in the fifth to tie the game at three a piece.

The defense didn’t allow the Sultanes to score through five innings since that first three run inning they had. Monterrey was ablet o get a run across to take the lead in the seventh 4 to 3 and open the game with a three run ninth making it 7-3 winning the game.

The Tecos would lose game two but they will play game three in Nuevo Laredo Thursday night.

The series is tied at one so the winner of this game will win the series.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters third day
LISD welcomes students
Laredo ISD sets start date for 2023-2024 school year
Fire reported in central Laredo
Fire reported in Nuevo Laredo
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court

Latest News

Tecos fall short to Monterrey in game 2; game 3 scheduled for Thursday
Tecolotes to take on Monterrey Sultanes at UniTrade Stadium Wednesday
Tecolotes to take on Monterrey Sultanes at UniTrade Stadium Wednesday
Tecolotes to take on Monterrey Sultanes at UniTrade Stadium Wednesday
Massive six game stretch for the Tecos
Massive six game stretch for the Tecos