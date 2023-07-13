Shop Local
Watch Now: Day 5 in Burgos-Aviles Trial Sentencing Phase

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Testimony is scheduled to resume on Thursday morning in the sentencing phase of ex-Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles.

Last week, Burgos Aviles was found guilty in the murders of Grizelda Hernandez and Dominic Alexander.

The sentencing phase started on Friday and is expected to resume on Thursday.

So far, the sister and mother of Grizelda have taken the stand to express the trauma this case has put them through.

A doctor who also evaluated Burgos’ mental health was also put on the stand to go over Burgos’ emotions during the time of his incarceration up until now.

More officials are expected to give their testimonies.

The sentencing phase of the trial is currently going on at the 49th District Court.

If found guilty, Burgos could face up to life in prison and even the death penalty.

