19th annual Sister Cities Festival officially underway

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A three day festival that highlights the bi-cultural heritage along the border is underway at the Sames Auto Arena.

Friday was the first day of the Sister Cities festival where the public can enjoy the very best Latin America and Mexican states.

Artisans will be selling jewelry, clothing, and hand-made crafts.

Also, food vendors from several regions will be whipping up some grub for those who attend the event.

This year’s guest of honor will be the City of Valle de Bravo, a town west of Mexico City.

Some of the attendees at this year’s festival say they have been waiting all year for the Sister Cities Festival.

“I have enjoyed it . There are so many different booths, so many different things to see. You really get to appreciate the culture of Mexico,” said Javier. “You get to appreciate how a lot of the things are handmade. Its very reasonable as well. There’s everything you can image here, the shirt I have on today I bought last here.”

The event will continue on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

