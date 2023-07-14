Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota

There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo, KVLY reports.

KFGO Radio in Fargo is reporting three police officers were shot, which matches what scanner traffic indicated. They also say two of the officers are in critical condition.

Fargo police said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Emergency calls started coming in around 3 p.m. Friday.

There is a large police presence in the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South in Fargo.

Fargo Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Fargo Fire Department and ambulances are on the scene.

KVLY will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at old Mercy Hospital
Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at old Mercy Hospital
Mercurio Martinez Jr.
LC Board Member recovering after suffering severe burns
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court
Watch Now: Day 5 in Burgos-Aviles Trial Sentencing Phase
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase Day 5: Burgos’ defense asks for mistrial
Angel Abiel Montemayor, age 18
Laredo Police searching a man wanted for vehicle theft

Latest News

Laredo Police reports 8 DWI arrests leading up to Labor Day
Laredo Police conduct over 500 traffic stops during Fourth of July campaign
19th annual Sister Cities Festival officially underway
19th annual Sister Cities Festival officially underway
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to speed up domestic chip manufacturing projects
Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.
Walmart adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide
This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by...
Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence