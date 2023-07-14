Shop Local
Active shooter drill engages employees at Mall Del Norte

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy police presence was seen at a Laredo mall early Friday, but it was all in the effort of promoting safety and life-saving skills.

On Friday morning, the Laredo Police Department conducted an active shooter training at Mall Del Norte.

With a heavy police presence in and around the food court, employees had the opportunity to participate in a simulated scenario, arming themselves with crucial knowledge on what to do in the face of danger.

The scenario began with employees pretending to be dining at the food court when a simulated shooter entered the area, instructing everyone to get on the floor.

The adrenaline was pumping as the drill unfolded, giving participants a taste of real-life urgency.

“It actually helped a lot. It shows me what my civilians around me would do next if something was for real. It also shows me who I can rely on and who I cannot,” said participant Jonathan Umana. “With that being said, it also shows us what really can happen, like how far an exit may actually be. You might actually seem like you can go to a certain door, but what if you don’t make it in time? You might have to pick a different route. It really did help overall to show me to safety, for my family, to be able to go back home.”

The primary objective of the simulated exercise was to improve the effectiveness of emergency response protocols and overall preparedness.

By practicing and familiarizing themselves with proper procedures, law enforcement and civilians can be better equipped to handle critical situations.

