Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Jesse Jackson stepping down from civil rights group Rainbow PUSH, reports say

Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on...
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. has announced he is stepping down as president of the civil rights organization he founded, Rainbow PUSH, according to Chicago-area media.

He is expected to announce a new president for the group in the coming weeks, FOX 32 in Chicago reported.

Jackson has been beset with health issues in recent years, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He handed over the day-to-day operations for the organization last year, the Chicago Tribune said.

The South Carolina native has been a civil rights leader for decades and ran for president twice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercurio Martinez Jr.
LC Board Member recovering after suffering severe burns
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court
Watch Now: Day 5 in Burgos-Aviles Trial Sentencing Phase
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase Day 5: Burgos’ defense asks for mistrial
Angel Abiel Montemayor, age 18
Laredo Police searching a man wanted for vehicle theft
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters third day

Latest News

Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.
Check out the shortlisted images from the 2023 Comedy Pet Photo Awards
We tried to get a dreamy autumn photo of Milo - instead of lying a bit on his side he rolled...
2023 Comedy Pet Photos
Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program