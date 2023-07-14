Shop Local
KGNS holds school supply drive and drop off

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The start of the school year is just days away for many families; however, school supplies and uniforms can be difficult to afford.

KGNS is once again holding a school supply drive all to benefit LISD and UISD schools.

If you would like to get involved in the cause, you can stop by any of the drop off locations and donate new uniforms and school supplies.

Below are a list of the drop off locations:

• TELLEZ LAW Firm 702 Corpus Christi St

• ARIVA HOMES 1522 Hebilla Lane (Copper Creek Subdivision)

o 9972 Bishop Ln (Aquero Subdivision)

o 3702 Jaime Martin Dr (Lomas Del Sur Subdivision)

• MATTRESS FIRM

o 7709 McPherson

o  301 W Calton

• McDONALDS OF LAREDO

o 102 W Del Mar

o 4717 San Bernardo Ave

o 7701 McPherson Rd

o             2311 NE Bob Bullock Loop

o             2101 E Saunders St

o 1120 Santa Ursula AVe

o 9814 FM 1472

o 2301 Guadalupe St

o 2515 Jacaman Rd

o 2502 US-83

o 4719 US-83

• MALL DEL NORTE

•              DOC-AID URGENT CARE

o             2438 Monarch Dr Suite 2A

o             2310 E. Saunders Suite 2A

•              PEG ENERGY

o             7913 McPherson Rd Unit 111

•              CORRAL WESTERN WEAR

o 4205 Jaime Zapata Memorial Hwy

• SAMES CHEVY LAREDO

o             3701 E Saunders St

•              SAMES NISSAN LAREDO

o             3701 E Saunders St

•              VARIETY MEATS

o 520 Shiloh Dr

o 801 Clark Blvd

o 3301 Lomas Del Sur Blvd

•              CRITTER CARE

o             5837 Northgate Ln STE 100

• CASTELLANO & CARPENTER

o 7002 McPherson Rd #104

• KGNS Studios 120 W. Del Mar Blvd. 78041

