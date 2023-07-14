KGNS On Your Side: Hamilton Hotel residents share concerns over air conditioning issues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many Laredoans are spending their time indoors this summer as South Texas experiences some extreme heat, but for the tenants of the Hamilton Senior Residence that poses a risk since, according to some of them, their air conditioning is barely pulling through.

“There’s always an issue [at Hamilton] with the air conditioner,” said Gary Cowan.

Cowan and his wife have lived at the Hamilton for roughly four years.

Over the years, he said he’d encountered issues with things like pests, bed bugs, and during the summer months – the air conditioner.

With a stretch of excessive heat forecasted for Laredo, a lack of cool air has become unbearable for Cowan.

“[Staff] say the air conditioner is fixed, but it doesn’t blow cold air,” said Cowan. “We have a fan that blows colder air than the air conditioner.”

Another Hamilton tenant who spoke with KGNS says he’s faced similar issues as Cowan.

According to Jose Luis Viveros, “Last year, it was ten days without air conditioning, and nobody said anything.”

KGNS was told that when the a/c goes out, at times, residents are asked to go down to the lobby to keep cool.

While the a/c issues are concerning for Cowan and Arce Viveros, other residents KGNS spoke with like Jose Sandoval Castillo say it’s manageable.

“It’s rare that [the air conditioner] doesn’t work,” said Sandoval Castillo. “But then right away maintenance is [at the Hamilton].”

Other residents and staff KGNS spoke to, who didn’t want to speak on-camera, say it’s an old building with an old air conditioning system, and staff does their best to take care of the situation.

According to the National Institute of Health, too much heat is unsafe for anyone and even riskier for older people with health problems.

KGNS contacted Capstone, the company that manages Hamilton, to share the concerns of the tenants but have yet to receive a response.

Additionally, KGNS contacted the liaison and a board member of the Laredo Housing Finance Corporation, who KGNS is told handles complaints at the Hamilton, and have not heard back.

