Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Police conduct over 500 traffic stops during Fourth of July campaign

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department released the total number of arrests and citations given during the Fourth of July holiday.

During the two week campaign, police conducted 500 stops and over 800 citations were issued. Police say 10 arrests were made with four of those were due to drunk driving.

LPD was awarded with the grant with the help from TxDOT who funded the grant.

The campaign ran from June 23 through July 9.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at old Mercy Hospital
Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at old Mercy Hospital
Mercurio Martinez Jr.
LC Board Member recovering after suffering severe burns
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos enters day 3; mental health assessments shown to court
Watch Now: Day 5 in Burgos-Aviles Trial Sentencing Phase
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Sentencing phase Day 5: Burgos’ defense asks for mistrial
Angel Abiel Montemayor, age 18
Laredo Police searching a man wanted for vehicle theft

Latest News

Laredo Police conduct over 500 traffic stops during Fourth of July campaign
Pick-up truck crashes into central Laredo residence
19th annual Sister Cities Festival officially underway
19th annual Sister Cities Festival officially underway
19th annual Sister Cities Festival officially underway