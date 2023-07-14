Laredo Police conduct over 500 traffic stops during Fourth of July campaign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department released the total number of arrests and citations given during the Fourth of July holiday.

During the two week campaign, police conducted 500 stops and over 800 citations were issued. Police say 10 arrests were made with four of those were due to drunk driving.

LPD was awarded with the grant with the help from TxDOT who funded the grant.

The campaign ran from June 23 through July 9.

