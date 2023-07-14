Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at old Mercy Hospital
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an incident where two people fell from the old hospital building early Friday morning.
According to Laredo Police, the incident was reported at around 2 a.m. at the old Mercy Hospital building.
Police say a man and a woman both fell from the roof and were transported to a hospital in critical condition.
No word on what transpired before the fall, but the incident remains under investigation.
