Man and woman in critical condition after falling from roof at old Mercy Hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an incident where two people fell from the old hospital building early Friday morning.

According to Laredo Police, the incident was reported at around 2 a.m. at the old Mercy Hospital building.

Police say a man and a woman both fell from the roof and were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No word on what transpired before the fall, but the incident remains under investigation.

