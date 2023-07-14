Oppressive dangerous heat continues.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning,today is a copy and paste of yesterday dangerous heat is expected across most of South Texas.

Heat Advisories and Excessive heat warnings this afternoon ,heat index values will range from 110 to 120 degree.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

This afternoon a combination of dry conditions with southeast winds of 14-28MPH makes it possible for elevated fire weather, but it should be very short lived due to humidity increase.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

Plenty of sunny along with hot and humid to hot and dry conditions, a high near 109 feeling like 113 with gust up to 22MPH.

Warm and muggy again tonight with temperatures in the 80s , mostly clear with gust up to 28MPH.

Sunny,hot and humid weather this weekend with a possible continuation of heat advisories .

There will be a medium to high chance of elevated fire weather conditions across the Webb County each afternoon next week.

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware.

