Pick-up truck crashes into central Laredo residence
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A vehicle crashes into a residential area in central Laredo on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened just after 12 p.m. at the 500 block of Zapata Highway and Aldama Street.
Video shows a pick-up truck crashed into the driveway of a home.
No injuries are reported; however, Laredo Police have closed off the area to the traveling public.
Drivers are being urged to expect delays.
