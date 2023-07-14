Shop Local
Pick-up truck crashes into central Laredo residence

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A vehicle crashes into a residential area in central Laredo on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 12 p.m. at the 500 block of Zapata Highway and Aldama Street.

Video shows a pick-up truck crashed into the driveway of a home.

No injuries are reported; however, Laredo Police have closed off the area to the traveling public.

Drivers are being urged to expect delays.

