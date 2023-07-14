Pick-up truck crashes into central Laredo residence

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A vehicle crashes into a residential area in central Laredo on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 12 p.m. at the 500 block of Zapata Highway and Aldama Street.

Video shows a pick-up truck crashed into the driveway of a home.

No injuries are reported; however, Laredo Police have closed off the area to the traveling public.

Drivers are being urged to expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.