Sentencing phase Day 6: Burgos’ relative takes the stand

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It is day six of the sentencing phase of convicted murderer Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles.

On Thursday, Judge Joe Lopez ruled to refrain from broadcasting certain witnesses that were called on by the defense due to concerns they stated relating to their safety.

On Friday morning, a person close to Burgos; someone who saw him grow up took the stand.

The witness told the jurors the type of person Burgos was before the murders.

The family member close to Burgos spoke about Burgos’ past, present and the relationships Burgos had with family members.

The witness told jurors that Burgos’s was rejected by a parent at birth and how it affected his life.

The relative told jurors, when Burgos found out he was going to be a father, he enlisted in the military and later was hired as a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

The state asked the witness if they knew about the murders of Grizelda Hernandez and Dominic Alexander as well as their thoughts on the verdict to which the witness replied, he respected the jury’s decision and understood the pain that the victim’s family is going through.

Once the witness finished their testimony, the defense brought back Corporal Dana Sarquiz from Webb County Jail.

Sarquiz spoke about the e-mail messages sent from Burgos to his wife as well as a person named Sahara.

